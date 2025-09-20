Sports fraternity mourns the death of singer Zubeen Garg

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Zubeen Garg, the celebrated singer and cultural icon who captured the hearts of millions, was also deeply cherished by the sports fraternity in Assam. Following the news of his untimely demise, several state sports associations expressed their heartfelt condolences.

The iconic singer, who had traveled to Singapore to perform at an event, tragically passed away on Friday while swimming in the sea. Known not only for his musical genius but also for his active participation in various social causes, Zubeen maintained a deep bond with the world of sports. He was occasionally seen playing football and cricket and had lent his voice to theme songs for multiple sporting events.

In a condolence message, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) expressed profound grief over Zubeen’s passing. ACA President Taranga Gogoi said, “We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg. He was not only a cultural icon but also a true lover of sports who never missed an opportunity to encourage young talents. His absence will be deeply felt across every sphere of life in Assam.”

The ACA also extended its condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul. It is worth mentioning that Zubeen participated in a friendly match at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati in March 2023.

The Assam Olympic Association is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Zubeen. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. Zubeen Garg's contributions to Assamese music and culture have been invaluable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. His soulful voice and charismatic presence have touched the hearts of millions, and his impact on the music industry will be remembered for years to come. We pray for the departed soul's peace and offer our support to those who are grieving. May his music continue to live on, bringing joy and solace to all who cherished his work,” AOA stated.

Meanwhile, the Assam Sepak Takraw Association also mourned the loss of the beloved singer. In a statement, General Secretary Bishnuram Nunisha said, “Zubeen Garg was not only the voice of Assam but also a true ambassador of its spirit. His immense contribution to music, culture, and society will remain unforgettable. Beyond his musical journey, he had a sincere love for sports. His powerful song for Khelo India inspired countless young athletes to dream big and give their best for the nation.”

Also Read: India A, Australia A play out tame draw

Also Watch;