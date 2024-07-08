Summer football camp for Boys & Girls begins in Guwahati city

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A 14 days summer football coaching camp for Boys & Girls, organized by Guwahati Sports Association, got under way at the Nehru Stadium here on Sunday. The camp was formally inaugurated by former national football player and veteran coach Hem Das. Speaking on the occasion Das appreciated the efforts of Guwahati Sports Association and advised the players to take the camp seriously and learn the technique of the game. The vice president of Guwahati Sports Association Sunil Nath also attended the opening ceremony. Altogether 80 players are taking part in the camp which is supervised by D license Coach of AIFF Swan Thapa.

