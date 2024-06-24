Mizoram: Assam Rifles conducted friendly volleyball match at Lungpuk-III village

AIZAWL: Assam Rifles conducted 'Friendly Volleyball Match' at Lungpuk-III Village, Siaha District, and Mizoram on 22 June 2024. A total of 10 players of Lungpuk Volleyball team participated and locals witnessed the sports event.

The event was organized with an aim to develop and boost sportsmanship and to promote talented sportsperson amongst the youth. As a part of 'Fit India Movement' initiative, youth were made aware of the importance of sports in maintaining physique and were motivated to participate in sports activity for health and fitness. The teams played valiantly and displayed exemplary standards of sportsmanship and team work.

The local youth expressed their gratitude towards Assam Rifles for organizing such an event and promoting sports activities, stated the press release.

