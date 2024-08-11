Sunil Gavaskar Distributes Cricket Kits to Schools, Encourages Focus on Education and Temperament in Sports

GUWAHATI: To promote cricket at the grass-roots level, Topcem Cement distributed cricket kits to 10 schools of the State at a function in the city on Saturday. Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar graced the occasion as the chief guest and he also distributed the kits.

In a brief speech, the former captain of the Indian cricket team lauded the efforts to help budding cricketers at the grassroots. “This is a wonderful initiative, and I’m personally happy that they have selected my game,” said Gavaskar.

Former India batting great also urged the students to focus on their education along with the sport. “Education helps to analyse the drawbacks and find the solution when a player is not able to do well in his game.”

He also felt that talent is not enough to establish oneself in the field of sports. Temperament is equally important. One can do great things if they combine talent and temperamentin a proper way.

Little Master today congratulated Riyan Parag for making it to the national side and said he should now look forward to making his seat permanent in the team.

Gavaskar is also happy with the performance of Indian athletes at the Paris Olympics. “Our athletes had done well in Paris. However, it’s unfortunate that we have missed a couple of medals narrowly,”

Today’s event was also attended by Meghalaya Cements Ltd. director Bajrang Lohia and president (sales and marketing) Anil Kapur.

