Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Assam beat Vidarbha by 58 runs

Assam beat Vidarbha by 58 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with fifties from Kureaishi and Deka and strong bowling by Hussain and Sengupta.
GUWAHATI: Assam registered a commanding 58-run victory over Vidarbha in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter held in Lucknow on Thursday. Half-centuries from Abdul Ajij Kureaishi and Nihar Deka set the foundation, while disciplined spells from Mukhtar Hussain and Akash Sengupta sealed the win.

Batting first, Assam posted 175 for 7 in their 20 overs. The innings began shakily as the team slumped to 29 for 3, but a crucial 115-run fourth-wicket partnership between Abdul and Nihar revived the innings. Abdul scored a fluent 57 off 43 balls, hitting four boundaries and three sixes, while Nihar contributed a brisk 52 off 32 deliveries with two fours and three sixes. Captain Riyan Parag (5) once again failed to make an impact.Vidarbha’s YR Thakur returned figures of 3 for 36.

In reply, Vidarbha also suffered an early collapse, losing three wickets for just nine runs. Dhruv Shorey (36) and YV Rathod (20) attempted to steady the chase with a 41-run stand for the fourth wicket, but once the partnership ended, Assam tightened their grip. Vidarbha were eventually bowled out for 117 in 17.5 overs. Mukhtar Hussain picked up 3 for 36, while his opening-bowling partner Akash Sengupta impressed with figures of 3 for 12.

With this result, Assam reached the fifth spot in points table with 8 points from 5 matches.

