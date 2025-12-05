Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Assam beat Vidarbha by 58 runs

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam registered a commanding 58-run victory over Vidarbha in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter held in Lucknow on Thursday. Half-centuries from Abdul Ajij Kureaishi and Nihar Deka set the foundation, while disciplined spells from Mukhtar Hussain and Akash Sengupta sealed the win.

Batting first, Assam posted 175 for 7 in their 20 overs. The innings began shakily as the team slumped to 29 for 3, but a crucial 115-run fourth-wicket partnership between Abdul and Nihar revived the innings. Abdul scored a fluent 57 off 43 balls, hitting four boundaries and three sixes, while Nihar contributed a brisk 52 off 32 deliveries with two fours and three sixes. Captain Riyan Parag (5) once again failed to make an impact.Vidarbha’s YR Thakur returned figures of 3 for 36.

In reply, Vidarbha also suffered an early collapse, losing three wickets for just nine runs. Dhruv Shorey (36) and YV Rathod (20) attempted to steady the chase with a 41-run stand for the fourth wicket, but once the partnership ended, Assam tightened their grip. Vidarbha were eventually bowled out for 117 in 17.5 overs. Mukhtar Hussain picked up 3 for 36, while his opening-bowling partner Akash Sengupta impressed with figures of 3 for 12.

With this result, Assam reached the fifth spot in points table with 8 points from 5 matches.

