T20 series: Nepal Senior win by 96 runs

GUWAHATI: Nepal Senior XI secured their first victory in the T20 series against Assam Senior at the ACA Cricket Academy ground, Fulung, on Friday. In the second match of the series, Nepal dominated Assam, winning by a convincing 96-run margin. Nepal A posted a total of 173 for 7 in their 20 overs, with notable contributions from Sandeep Jora (35 off 23 balls), Dev Khanal (31 off 35 balls), and Pawan Saroff (31 off 23 balls). Akash Sengupta bagged 3-25. In response, Assam were bowled out for just 77 runs in 15.2 overs. The top scorers for Assam were Ruhinandan Pegu (17 off 24 balls), Sibsankar Roy (16 off 17 balls), and Mrinmoy Dutta (15 off 8 balls). Nepal's bowling attack was led by Yubraj Khatri, who took 4 wickets for 15 runs, supported by Basir Ahmed with 3 wickets for 26 runs.

