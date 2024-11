Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: New Executive of the North East Hockey Development Forum was constituted in its Annual General Meeting held in Nagaon on Wednesday. Gyanendro Ningombam was elected as the president and Tapan Kumar Das as the Secretary General. Lalthelnga (Mizoram) would be the treasurer of the new committee.

Also Read: Assam Hockey suffer huge defeat against Hockey Bengal in Hockey India Senior Men National Championship

Also Watch: