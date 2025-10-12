Taranga Gogoi retains as Assam Cricket Association President, Sanatan new secretary

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Taranga Gogoi was re-elected unopposed as the president of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the ACA Stadium complex in Guwahati on Friday. Joining him at the helm is Sanatan Das, who has been elected as the new secretary, also without contest and Anupam Deka has been named the new Treasurer.

The AGM, chaired by president Taranga Gogoi, was attended by representatives of all affiliated district units, members of the Apex Council, and BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia as a special invitee.

Addressing the media after the meeting Taranga Gogoi- now beginning his second term as President- reaffirmed ACA’s commitment to inclusive cricket development.

“We are focused on taking cricket to every district of Assam, Our mission is to identify and nurture talent from the grassroots, support cricketers across all age groups and genders, and build a culture of professionalism and transparency in the administration,” Gogoi said

As part of its strategic roadmap, ACA announced plans to host the Assam Premier League (APL) in the upcoming season. To this end, a dedicated Governing Committee has been constituted, with Rajdeep Oja appointed as Chairman and Sudip Bhattacharjee as a key member.

“We are putting the structure in place early to ensure the APL is a professionally managed, high-quality tournament,” Gogoi added.

The meeting also featured emotional moments, beginning with a heartfelt tribute to late cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

New ACA Apex Council : President: Taranga Gogoi. Secretary: Sanatan Das. Vice President: Romen Dutta. Joint Secretary: Rajendra Singh. Treasurer: Anupam Deka. Member: Mukuta Nanda Bhattacharjya.

