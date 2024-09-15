Tayabun Nessa Wins Gold in Shot Put at 2nd Open Masters Athletics Championship

GUWAHATI: Former international athlete Tayabun Nessa bagged gold medal in the shot put event in the 2nd Open Masters Athletics Championship which got under way at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in the city today. She participated in the Women above 70 kg category. Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by MP of Guwahati Bijuli Kalita Medhi in presence of Assam Athletics Association’s president Jayantamalla Baruah and its secretary Gitartha Goswami.

Also Read: 2nd REC Open Talent Hunt for Youth and Elite Athletes Set to Take Place at SAI Paltan Bazaar Stadium from September 15-21

Also watch: