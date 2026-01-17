Tezpur Honors the Legacy of Jyotiprasad Lahkar Amidst Heartfelt Farewells

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur was plunged into deep grief following the untimely demise of noted entrepreneur, social worker, and distinguished lawn tennis and hockey player Jyotiprasad Lahkar, who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at a private Hospital. He was 58.

A talented sportsperson, Lahkar was a well-known hockey player and had represented Hindu College, New Delhi, on several occasions, earning Inter-College Championship honours and bringing distinction to the institution. He was the eldest son of Late Mr Axam Lakshiprasad Lahkar, a respected entrepreneur and renowned physical culturist of his time.

His mortal remains were brought to his residence at Ambagan in Tezpur, where family members, relatives, friends, and representatives of various organizations paid their last respects. Later, the last rites were performed at the public cremation ground amid a large gathering of mourners.

Representatives from several organizations with which he was closely associated during his lifetime including the Kamrupia Sanatan Dharma Mandali, Tezpur Sports Association, North Assam Chamber of Commerce, Chawk Bazar Traders’ Association, Sonitpur District Foreign Liquor Traders’ Association, officials of Lahkar Industry, and the Builders Association of India, Tezpur chapter, paid floral tributes and expressed their condolences.

Jyotiprasad Lahkar is survived by his wife Panchali Lahkar, two daughters, and several relatives.

