Tezpur Titans register first win in Assam Premier League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Tezpur Titans registered their first win of the season, chasing down 159 to beat Barak Legends by seven wickets in the Assam Premier League 2026 at the ACA Stadiumtoday.

Deciding to field after winning the toss, Titans struck twice in the powerplay to reduce Barak Legends to 32/2, with Aman Singh and Subham Mandal both departing cheaply. However Bishal Saha anchored the innings superbly, remaining unbeaten on 81 off 58 balls with seven fours and two sixes. Ayushman Malakar was the pick of the bowlers for Tezpur Titans with 2/33. In response, Titans lost both openers cheaply and reeling at 6/2. Nihar and Roshan then came together and took the game away from Legends, putting on 136 runs for the third wicket.

Nihar struck a scintillating 72 off 44 balls with five fours and five sixes before falling to Abdul Ajij Kuraishi, but Topno continued unabated, remaining unbeaten on 72 off 46 balls with seven fours and three sixes. Tezpur reached the target in 17.5 overs.

Man of the Match: Diwiz Pathak

(64 runs (no) from 58 balls with 9 fours

and 0 sixes)

Man of the Match: Nihar Deka

(72 runs

from 44 balls

with 5 fours

and 5 sixes)

Leading Run scorers:

Player MAT RUNS HS AVG SR 50s

1. Bishal Saha 6 279 81 55.80 122.91 3

2. Rohit Sen 6 242 96 40.33 195.16 2

3. Swarupam Purkayastha 6 193 99 64.33 139.86 2

4. Sibsankar Roy 6 191 45 38.20 123.23 -

5. Nihar Deka 6 188 72 31.33 116.77 1

6. Pradyun Saikia 6 186 68 37.20 150.00 2

7. Sumit Ghadigaonkar 6 179 107 29.83 144.35 -

8. Sumit Kashyap 6 178 66 44.50 128.06 1

9. Erik Roy 6 158 94 39.50 153.40 1

10. Nibir Deka 6 147 47 36.75 127.83 -

Points Table

Position Team M W L N/R Pts NRR

1 Dibrugarh Warriors 6 5 1 0 10 +0.988

2 Guwahati Royals 6 5 1 0 10 +0.990

3 Barak Legends 6 4 2 0 8 -0.164

4 Barpeta Braves 6 3 3 0 6 +0.740

5 Jorhat Stallions 6 2 3 1 5 -0.170

6 Charaideo Sunrisers6 2 4 0 4 -0.404

7 Nagaon Rangers 6 1 4 1 3 -0.609

8 Tezpur Titans 6 1 5 0 2 -1.625

Leading Wicket takers:

Player MAT OVR WK BBI AVG ECN

1. Shubham Gupta 6 24 13 4/17 9.69 5.25

2. Deepak Gohain 6 24 13 3/11 11.08 6.00

3. Doikho Das 6 20 13 4/33 12.25 7.94

4. Mohit Thakur 6 20 11 3/12 11.00 6.05

5. Ayushman Malakar 6 22.5 10 3/38 17.40 7.91

6. Mrinmoy Dutta 6 22.5 10 3/27 18.30 8.01

7. Bastab Roy 6 20 9 3/29 14.67 6.60

8. Dibakar Johri 6 17 5 3/13 17.11 8.64

9. Roshan Alam 6 23.5 8 3/16 14.88 4.99

10.Rajesh Prasad 5 18 8 3/14 11.50 5.11

Also Read: Pathak’s unbeaten 64 steers Dibrugarh Warriors to fifth Assam Premier League win