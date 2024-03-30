The Elite, Machkhowa win in 2nd Dilip Kumar Chanda and Minati Chanda Memorial U-12 Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Elite and Machkhowa CA won their respective matches in the 2nd Dilip Kumar Chanda and Minati Chanda Memorial U-12 Cricket held in the city today. In the opening game of the day The Elite defeated Beltola Cricket Academy by 7 wickets. Machkhowa, in the other match of the day, beat South Point School Cricket Academy by 8 wickets.

Brief scores: The Elite vs Beltola CA: Beltola CA 97/9 (20 overs), Arjun Singh 39, Abdul Hafeez 3/12, The Elite 99/3 (10 overs), Mriganka Shekhar Bhuyan 34, Tusnik Sarker 32no. South Point School Cricket Academy vs Machkhowa CCricket Academy: South Point School Cricket Academy 105/8 (20 overs), Hirak Jyoti Singh 16, Machkhowa Cricket Academy 106/2 (18ovs), Farhan Hussain 31no, Zayan Zaman 30, Daksh Baruah 25no.

