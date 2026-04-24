Three-Day Assam Equestrian Meet Begins in Dibrugarh, Showcasing State’s Top Riders

From Our Correspondent

Dibrugarh: The 6th edition of Assam Equestrian meet, organized by Equestrian Federation of Assam, kicked off at Borbari Equestrian Center, Dibrugarh, from today.

The championships will see the coming together of all equestrian enthusiasts of the State.

The event being held with the twin objective of providing competition opportunities and to map and nurture talent.

According to SK Barua, President of the Federation, the event will also provide an opportunity to prepare and map talent for the forthcoming National Games scheduled to be held in 2027 at Shillong, Meghalaya.

The three-day event will feature Jumping, Dressage and Tent Pegging. All the major equestrian contingents/ teams of the state comprising of Assam Police, 47 R&V Sqdrn of the NCC, individual senior riders will be participating in the event.

A pannel of eminent officials, comprising of S. Ramakrishnan, IPS BK Dey Sawian, IPS, Dr Tek Chand from ITBP along with Shri Sunil Raghuvanshi, Dy Comdt BSF and Shri Dinesh Rathore IPS, will be over seeing the technical conduct of the championships.

On the conclusion of the meet, Gen OP Malhotra memorial Trophy, constituted in memory of the founder of modern Equestrian sports in India will be awarded to the Best Rider of the meet.

Prof. Hirendra Nath Sarma, VC, Sri Sri Aniruddhadevas Sports University graced the opening day and gave away medals for the events concluded on the first day.

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