Titabor to host 6th Assam State Short Course Swimming meet

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: The 6th Assam State Short Course Swimming Championship, 2026 will be held on October 10 and 11 at the Swimming Centre of Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in Titabor, under the aegis of the Assam Swimming Association and in collaboration with the Titabor District Swimming Association. This was stated to the media in Guwahati today by Bhaskar Ranjan Das, General Secretary, Assam Swimming Association, and Mukuteswar Goswami, Publicity Secretary, Assam Swimming Association.

A large number of swimmers from different districts of the State are expected to participate in the championship. The organisers expressed hope that the competition would help raise the competitive standards of swimming in Assam and provide an important platform for swimmers to showcase their talent.

The formal inauguration of the championship will be held at 4 pm on October 10. Several distinguished personalities and prominent members of the sporting fraternity are expected to attend the inaugural ceremony.

The office-bearers of the Assam Swimming Association appealed to all district swimming associations and sports enthusiasts across the State to extend their cooperation towards making the championship a success.

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