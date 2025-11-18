Top stars to contest at 25th SERVO Masters Golf with all-time high prize-purse

A Correspondent

DIGBOI: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (Assam Oil Division) is poised to host a landmark sporting spectacle as the 25th edition of the IndianOil SERVO Masters Golf tees off at the historic Digboi Golf Links.

Revered as the longest-running professional golf tournament on the Indian domestic circuit, the championship—held under the aegis of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI)—will take place from November 18 to 21, preceded by the Pro-Am event on November 16. This year’s silver jubilee edition carries special significance, highlighted by the highest-ever prize purse in the tournament’s history, elevated from Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore, reaffirming IndianOil’s commitment to elevating professional golf in India.

A competitive field of 124 professional golfers will vie for the prestigious title, with only the top 50 and ties advancing to the final rounds. Leading the Indian challenge are top players including Yuvraj Sandhu, Arjun Prasad, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas and Viraj Madappa, all of whom have consistently excelled on the PGTI tour.

International participation is equally strong, with 17 foreign professionals from eight countries, headlined by Czech golfer Stepan Danek, who has emerged as a notable contender. Players from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the United States, Italy, Kenya, Nepal and Uganda further underscore the event’s growing global stature. Adding a regional touch, Digboi-based professionals Deepraj Chetia, Deven Bhumij, Dulal Kalowar and Alok Barua will proudly represent the local community.

In the lead-up to the tournament, a comprehensive press briefing was held at the office of Digboi Golf Links, providing valuable insights into the preparations, challenges and expectations. The session was attended by key dignitaries closely involved with the event’s organisation and its remarkable legacy.

International golfer Stepan Danek expressed his appreciation for the unique character of the Digboi course, noting its serene beauty and challenging layout. A. Longkumer, Golf Captain of Digboi Golf Links, highlighted the meticulous efforts undertaken to prepare the course to world-class standards befitting the silver jubilee milestone.

On the organisational front, Suryyadip Dhingia, CGM (T) and a core member of the organising committee, elaborated on the extensive coordination between IndianOil, PGTI and the Digboi golfing community to ensure an exceptional tournament experience. Rahul Prashant, ED & RH, Digboi Refinery, reflected on how the SERVO Masters has grown into a celebrated tradition that showcases both sporting excellence and the cultural heritage of the region.

John Prasad, ED (CC & Branding), discussed IndianOil’s broader sporting vision and the multifaceted branding initiatives that have helped transform the SERVO Masters into one of India’s most recognisable golf events.

Reinforcing IndianOil’s commitment to safety and environmental responsibility, Dhanjit Baishya, CGM (TS & HSE), emphasized the rigorous safety protocols and sustainability practices employed at the refinery and seamlessly extended to the conduct of the tournament. Indian golf star Yuvraj Sandhu, one of the top Indian contenders, addressed the media as well, praising the immaculate course conditions and expressing confidence ahead of the competition.

IndianOil’s leadership paid tribute to the tournament’s extraordinary 25-year journey. A. S. Sahney, Chairman, IndianOil, expressed pride in how the SERVO Masters has evolved into one of India’s most respected professional golf events. He noted that just as energy drives progress, sport inspires growth, adding that the SERVO Masters embodies IndianOil’s commitment to energising dreams, empowering communities and nurturing a more inclusive sporting future.

