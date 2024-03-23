TOPCEM -ASJA: Arman takes hat-trick against AN Academy; Ambari knock out defending champion Gordon

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Last year runners up We R North East (WRNE) and Ambari CA advanced to the semifinals in the TOPCEM -ASJA Inter Institution Cum School Cricket Tournament being held at the Nehru Stadium here on Friday. In the first match of the day, ANA Cricket Academy Boripara lost to We R North East by 8 wickets. Pacer Arman Ali of the winning team stole the show with an incredible hattrick. He finished the match 4-6 bowling 2.1 overs.

In the other match of the day Ambari CA knocked out defending champion Gordon Cricket Academy, Nalbari in a well contested game by 4 wickets. The fate of the match was decided in the final ball of the game.

Brief scores: 1st match: ANA Cricket Academy 45 (18.1 overs), Zuned Shah 19, Arman Ali 4-6, Akhtar Hussain 2-4, Subhangkar Sarmah 2-5; We R North East 46-2 (8.3 overs), Arman Ali 14 no, Swarit Das 14 (no).

2nd match: Gordon CA 98 (20 overs), Hirakjyoti Kashyap 20, Chirantan Khataniar 2-20, Shivam Yadav 2-11, Harsh 2-10; Ambari CA 99-6 (20 overs), Shivam Yadav 15, Gokul Das 2-22, Prasanta barman 2-19.

