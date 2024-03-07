TOPCEM-ASJA Media Sports Festival: Debashish Sinha lifts Inter-Media chess Championships title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Debashish Sinha of The Assam Tribune emerged champion in the Inter-Media Chess Championships of the TOPCEM-ASJA Media Sports Festival 2024 held in the city on Wednesday. Debashish tallied four and half points out of a total of five points in the championships organized in Swiss League format for the top slot. Armanur Rahman of G Plus and Bubul Sinha of The Assam Tribune finished first and second runners-up tabling 4 and 3.5 points respectively. The daylong championships was opened by veteran journalist and author as well as Editor-in-Chief of NortheastLive television channel Wasbir Hussain, who also participated in the championship as a player to finish sixth in the table.

Meanwhile, the Harendra Nath Baruah Inter-Media Football Championship will be held on March 18 while the TOPCEM-ASJA Inter-Media T20 Cricket Championships will kick off on March 19.

