TOPCEM-ASJA Media Sports Festival: Pallabika Baruah, Debojit Dutta win Table Tennis titles

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Debojit Dutta bagged double crown, while Pallabika Baruah of All India Radio annexed the women’s singles title in the Badaruddin Ahmed Trophy Inter-Media Table Tennis Championship of the TOPCEM-ASJA Media Sports Festival at the ABITA Indoor Stadium here today. Dutta of Asom Aditya won the men’s singles title overcoming the veteran PJ Baruah of The Assam Tribune 3-1 (11-9, 11-5, 6-11, 11-7) in the men’s single final. He went on to bag the men’s team event title representing Assam Sports Journalists’ Association (ASJA).

In the men’s team event ASJA retained the title defeating The Assam Tribune 2-1. After Rituraj Borthakur went down to Ranjit Rai of ASJA 10-12, 11-6, 6-11, The Assam Tribune tandem of Borthakur and PJ Baruah notched up the doubles game against Rai and Diganta Buragohain of ASJA 3-0 (11-8, 11-9, 11-3). However, Debojit Dutta clinched the decider singles against PJ Baruah 11-6, 11-9, 11-7. In the women’s singles, Pallabika Baruah overcame initial challenge from Preety Priyadarshini of CNN News18 for an 11-13, 11-4, 11-7 straight set victory in the summit clash.

Earlier, the championship was inaugurated by donor of the trophy and son of Badaruddin Ahmed, Taher Ahmed, in presence of Executive Editor of The Assam Tribune, PJ Baruah and President of Guwahati Press Club, Sushmita Goswami.

