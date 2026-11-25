Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Turiya FC and Oil India FC booked their places in the semifinals of the 71st Bordoloi Trophy Football Tournament with identical 1-0 victories in their respective quarterfinal matches.

In the first quarterfinal, Turiya FC edged past Shillong Lajong FC by a solitary goal. Ronald Kydon Lyngdon scored the all-important goal in the 11th minute to seal the victory for Turiya FC. Oil India FC defeated defending champion N.F. Railway Sports Association (NFRSA) 1-0 in a closely contested encounter. Joydeep Gogoi scored the decisive goal in the 43rd minute to send Oil India FC into the last four.

NFRSA made a promising start in the match and came close to taking the lead on three occasions within 15 minutes of the match. However, they were unfortunate not to find the net, with two of their attempts striking the crossbar.

Oil India FC gradually settled into the contest but initially struggled to create clear-cut scoring opportunities. Their persistence finally paid off in the 43rd minute when Joydeep Gogoi found the back of the net following a well-worked attacking move. Oil India FC adopted a more cautious approach after the change of ends, strengthening their defence and effectively denying N.F. Railway the opportunity to penetrate their penalty area.

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