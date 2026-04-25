Two-Day Inter-College Sports Meet Kicks Off at Gauhati University

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A two-day inter-college tournament featuring volleyball, basketball, and badminton began at Gauhati University on Friday. The event is being organised by the Sports Board in collaboration with the Postgraduate Students’ Union (PGSU) to promote fitness, teamwork, and unity among students.

Registrar Prof. Utpal Sarma inaugurated the tournament while Director of Students’ Welfare Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati also present at the opening ceremony. Competitions are being held in both men’s and women’s categories, with participation from over 50 colleges across Assam.

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