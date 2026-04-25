U-15 ASMITA Football League Kicks Off in Guwahati with Dominant Wins for Akash FC and United Sports

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The U-15 ASMITA Football League got underway at the SAI Sports Complex in Guwahati on Friday. Ananya Sharma, Assistant Director of SAI Regional Centre, Guwahati, graced the occasion as the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

On the field, Akash FC delivered a dominant performance, thrashing Guwahati City FC 5-0 with an impressive attacking display. United Sports also registered a convincing 6-0 win over Chandmari FC, showcasing their strength early in the tournament. In another closely contested match, Lady Bugs FC edged past Friendship Club in a penalty shootout (4-3) after the teams were locked in a goalless draw in regulation time.

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