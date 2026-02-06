Local Sports

U-12 Tennis Finals Set for Friday in Guwahati

The boys’ and girls’ U-12 singles finals of the Nedfi-Reliance National Series Tennis Tournament will be held on Friday in Guwahati.
U-12 Tennis Finals Set for Friday in Guwahati
Published on

Guwahati: The boys and girls U-12 singles finals of the ongoing Nedfi-reliance-National Series Tennis Tournament will be held on Friday at the All Assam Tennis Association complex, Chachal, Guwahati.

The results of today’s play are as follows:

Girls U-12 Singles (Semifinals): Asees Brar (PB) beat Meera Chaudhary Singh (UK)  3-6, 6-3, 6-3; Aneeksha Gavinolla (TS) beat Vaishnabi Balajee (TN) 6-2, 6-0.

Boys U-12 Singles (Quarter Round):

Thanush S. BC (KA) beat Ahan Bhattacharya (WB) 6-2, 6-4; Atharv Narsinghani (WB) beat Kabir Borse (MH)   6-2, 6-0; Kanishk Kanishk (DL) beat Rivaan Parmar (MH)   6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Kabir Dahiya (HR) beat Advik Vinoth (MH)  6-0, 6-0.

Also Read: England Test captain Ben Stokes suffers facial injury after being hit by ball

U-12 singles finals
NEDFI-Reliance-National Series Tennis Tournament

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com