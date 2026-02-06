U-12 Tennis Finals Set for Friday in Guwahati

Guwahati: The boys and girls U-12 singles finals of the ongoing Nedfi-reliance-National Series Tennis Tournament will be held on Friday at the All Assam Tennis Association complex, Chachal, Guwahati.

The results of today’s play are as follows:

Girls U-12 Singles (Semifinals): Asees Brar (PB) beat Meera Chaudhary Singh (UK) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; Aneeksha Gavinolla (TS) beat Vaishnabi Balajee (TN) 6-2, 6-0.

Boys U-12 Singles (Quarter Round):

Thanush S. BC (KA) beat Ahan Bhattacharya (WB) 6-2, 6-4; Atharv Narsinghani (WB) beat Kabir Borse (MH) 6-2, 6-0; Kanishk Kanishk (DL) beat Rivaan Parmar (MH) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3; Kabir Dahiya (HR) beat Advik Vinoth (MH) 6-0, 6-0.

