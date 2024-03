Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The next round of U-19 girls Football of Khel Maharan will be held at Diphu from March 4. Altogether 35 districts will take part in the championship which final is slated for March 8. While Kamrup (M) will start their campaign on March 5 against Cachar, Kmrup (R) will face Tamulpur on the opening day.

