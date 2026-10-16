Uma Chetry to captain Assam Senior Women’s team in T-20 Tournament 2026–27

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has announced the Assam Senior Women’s squad for the first two matches of the Senior Women’s T-20 Tournament 2026–27, scheduled to be held in Surat, Gujarat, from October 26.

Wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry has been named captain of the team, while Jintimoni Kalita will serve as vice-captain.

The squad :Uma Chetry (Captain, W.K.), Jintimoni Kalita (Vice Captain), Rashmi Dey, Gayatri Gurung, Mousumi Narah, Khushi Sarma, Amontika Munda, Hemlata Payeng, Dimpi Bhuyan, Pahari Saikia, Florina Taye, Rima Pegu, Kaku Barman, Gritrickha Saikia, Gyanashree Barman.

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