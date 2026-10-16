Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand storm into Denmark Open 2026 quarterfinals

ODENSE: India’s Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles at the Denmark Open 2026 by defeating Indonesia’s fifth-seeded Rachel Allessya Rose and Febi Setianingrum 21-16, 21-17 in the round of 16. The Indians took control of the opening game after a close start, then held off a fightback in the second to close out the match.

Treesa and Gayatri played with sharp tactical control against the Indonesian pair, with Treesa attacking from the backcourt and Gayatri holding firm at the net.

After a tight start, they improved their defence and cut down on errors to take the first game 21-16 and they carried that momentum into the second game.

The Indian duo reached this stage after beating Chen Yan Fei and Hsieh Pei Shan of Chinese Taipei 22-20, 21-14 in the Round of 32.

Kidambi Srikanth went down to World Champion Alex Lanier in the men’s singles round of 16. The World No.31 lost 21-11, 15-21, 15-21 in an hour and six minutes to the seventh-seeded Frenchman, who is playing his first tournament since the New Delhi triumph. Srikanth has failed to make the quarterfinal stage in his last two competitions, losing in the round of 32 in Finland and in the last-16 stage at the Asian Games.Agencies

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