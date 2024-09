Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Abheek Kashyap of Assam clinched the bronze medal in Under-15 boys singles in the UTT National Ranking TT Championships at Kangra on Sunday. This is Abheek’s first medal in the National ranking. Earlier he upset India No 1 Sahil Rawat of PSPB in the pre quarters.

