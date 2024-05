Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Atul Gogoi, a well-known bodybuilder of Assam, passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday evening. He was 75 years old and left behind wife and a daughter. Gogoi, a former Mr. Gauhati University, was a prominent figure in this field during the 1970s and 80s and played a key role in the expansion of this game in the State.

