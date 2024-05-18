‘Nagaon Nagarik Sabha’ observed death anniversary of noted journalist Parag Kr Das as ‘Kalamor Din’

NAGAON: ‘Nagaon Nagarik Sabha’ observed the death anniversary of noted journalist of the state Parag Kr Das as ‘Kalamor Din’ at Motiram Bora memorial park near Nowgong College on Friday. On the occasion of the day, the organizers felicitated several scribes as well as other noted dignitaries of the district. Gunindra Gayan, president of ‘Nagaon Nagarik Sabha’ delivered the welcome address while former journalist and Lok Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan attended the programme as the chief guest. While addressing the occasion, MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan highlighted his affinity with Parag Kr Das and asserted how both of them raised voices against terrorism sponsored by the nation itself during those days. Bhuyan said dictatorship rule is gripping in all corners in the country and simultaneously the character of the society also has been drastically changed. Hence, people must come out in an organized format to fight against such gripping dictatorship in the country, otherwise all will be in trouble soon, Bhuyan added. The programme was mentored jointly by Birinchi Bora and Dulal Bora, the secretary and vice president of ‘Nagaon Nagarik Sabha’.

