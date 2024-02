Ranji Trophy: Assam Cricket Association (ACA) named squad against Mumbai

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Cricket Association (ACA) announced its squad for the last group league match in Ranji Trophy against Mumbai. The match will be held in Mumbai from February 16. Assam already played six matches in the competition this year and collected eight points.

Squad: Denish Das (Captain), Sunil Lachit, Rahul Hazarika, Bishal Roy, Sarupam Purkayastha, Saahil Jain, Dibakar Johori, Rahul Singh, Parvej Musaraf, Mukhtar Hussain, Kunal Sarma, Abhishek Thakuri, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Subham Mandal, Abdul Ajij Kuraishi. Head Coach: Trevor Gonsalves; Coach: Subhrajit Saikia; Coach-Cum-Manager: RK Yadav; Trainer: Tauhid Ali Talukdar.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Assam register first win of the season against Bihar

Also Watch: