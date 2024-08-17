Veteran sports journalist Pabitra Gogoi’s new book “Bordoloi Trophy” released in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Veteran sports journalist Pabitra Gogoi’s new book, “Bordoloi Trophy: Revisiting the Glorious Past,” was released on Thursday at an event held at Nehru Stadium in this city.

The event was attended by BCCI Joint Secretary and Guwahati Sports Association Secretary Devajit Saikia, Secretary of Sports & Youth Welfare Department Kausar Jamil Hilaly, former athlete Tayabun Nisha, sports journalist and sports organiser Balendra Mohan Chakravorty, senior journalist Pranay Bordoloi, sports organizers Pradip Hazarika and Prasanna Kalita respectively.

The book tells the story of the coveted Bordoloi Trophy which was introduced in 1952.

Sharing different aspects of his new creation Gogoi, who was also a football coach, said, “Reflecting on the championship’s illustrious past, initiated by a group of visionary sports organizers from the Gauhati Town Club in the early 1950s, I endeavoured to document some of its historical aspects.”

The book covers a wide range of subjects, such as the early part of the Bordoloi Trophy, its venues, the dominating teams from West Bengal and Assam, and the participation of foreign teams. It also remembers the captivating players who displayed their skills on the pitch and others.

Congratulating Gogoi, the joint secretary of BCCI Saikia remarked that the book will serve as an important document for future generations interested in the Bordoloi Trophy.

