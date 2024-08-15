Very happy that BCCI has decided to give India-Bangladesh T20I to Gwalior: MPCA head

New Delhi: The BCCI’s decision to shift India’s first T20I against Bangladesh from Dharamshala to Gwalior on Tuesday evening marked the return of the city as an international cricket hosting venue. India’s T20I against Bangladesh on October 6 will be the first time Gwalior’s Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium hosts an international game. It will also mark the return of international cricket to Gwalior since the India-South Africa game in 2010, where the legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the first male cricketer to hit a double century in ODIs. Abhilash Khandekar, the President of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, is thrilled about Gwalior’s return to hosting international matches. “I am feeling absolutely great as only on June 15, we had inaugurated the new stadium, which is the second international facility within Madhya Pradesh.” IANS

