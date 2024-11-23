Veteran Sports Journalist Premadhar Sarma Admitted to Gauhati Medical College with Multiple Ailments

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Veteran sports journalist Premadhar Sarma has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital’s Multispecialty Hospital, Guwahati with multiple ailments on Friday. The octogenarian, who retired from Dainik Asom newspaper, was one of the founders of the Assam Sports Journalists’ Association and headed it as its President apart from being the Treasurer of Sports Journalists Federation of India.

