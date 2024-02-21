Veteran sportsperson Birendra Kumar Saikia passes away at Jorhat due to old age

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Veteran sportsperson Birendra Kumar Saikia passed away at Jorhat due to old age. He was 93 and left behind wife, three daughters and a host of relatives.

Saikia, who was the former Deputy Director of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology, started his playing career in table tennis at Jorhat and represented Assam on several occasions. He visited Colombo with the State Table tennis team in 1950 and later lifted the State TT title in 1952. He was also associated with the Jorhat Bridge Association.

