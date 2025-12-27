Vijay Hazare Trophy: Assam suffer heavy defeat against Jammu and Kashmir

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam suffered a disappointing outing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as they went down to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) by a massive margin of 142 runs at Rajkot today.

Winning the toss, Assam elected to bowl, but Jammu and Kashmir’s batters made full use of the conditions to post an imposing total of 341 for 7 in their allotted 50 overs.

The innings was dominated by a superb century from Yawer Hasan, who struck a brilliant 138 off 109 balls, laced with 13 boundaries and four sixes. The opening pair of Qamran (55) and Khajuria (39) laid a strong foundation with a 69-run stand, followed by a crucial 61-run partnership for the second wicket between Qamran and Hasan.

For Assam, Ayushman Malakar and Denish Das were the most successful bowlers, picking up two wickets apiece, but the bowling attack struggled to contain the flow of runs.

In reply, Assam’s chase never gained momentum as they were bowled out for 199 in 36.1 overs. Captain Sumit Ghadigaonkar fought a lone battle with a determined 53 off 51 balls, which included five boundaries. Denish Das (33) and opener Sourav Dihingia (25) were the other notable contributors, but regular wickets halted any hopes of a recovery.

Jammu and Kashmir’s bowlers were led by M. Ashwin, who delivered a match-winning spell, claiming 5 wickets for 34 runs, dismantling the Assam batting line up.

