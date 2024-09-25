Wicketkeeper batter Kunal Saikia hangs up gloves from First class cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Wicketkeeper batter Kunal Saikia announced his retirement from First class cricket on Tuesday bringing an end to his 17-year-long career. He will still participate in domestic cricket, though.

Kunal, made debut in first class cricket in 2006 against Goa, altogether played 70 matches for Assam and scored 2006 runs. He also scored a century and seven half centuries. He did a great job behind the stump as well. The wicketkeeper altogether took 177 catches, one of the best performances by a wicketkeeper from Assam, and was involved with 25 stumping.

Kunal represented Assam in List A and T20 cricket on several occasions. He played 38 List A games since 2006 and 10 T20 matches (debut in 2010).

Moreover, the Lakhimpur boy captained Assam in 10 First class matches.

Talking to The Sentinel on his retirement Kunal said, “I served Assam for a long period and feel it is the right time to quit. I would like to thank my team-mates, the coach, and the officials who had supported me over the course of my lengthy career.”

He added: “I am grateful to Gokul Sarma, Ranjit Mali and Sib Sankar Roy for their amazing assistance throughout my career. I express my gratitude to the coaches like Sanath Kumar, Ajay Ratra, Trevor Gonsalves, Subhrajit Saikia and former secretary of the Assam Cricket Association Devajit Saikia as well.”

The finest event of his career, he said, was representing Assam in the Vijay Hazare cricket semi-final.

He is a little miffed that he did not receive a preferred position in the batting order at the same time.

“Almost always, my spot was switched around, which prevented me from contributing more runs on the board,” said the 36-year-old cricketer.

When asked about his future plans Kunal said, “I have decided to take a rest for a couple of years but will play in domestic cricket.”

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Captain Kunal Saikia returns to squad

Also Watch: