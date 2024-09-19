Guwahati: City Cricket Club win 2nd GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City Cricket Club lifted the 2nd GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket title beating Bud Cricket Club by four wickets in a thrilling final held at the Nehru Stadium here today. The star of the match was Sanjay Singh who played an unbeaten knock of 33 runs from 14 balls and helped City Cricket Club to win the match on the final ball of the game.

Elected to bat, Bud, rode on a good knock from Bikash Das (49 no, 40 balls, 4x4), scored 146-7 in their stipulated 20 overs. Vikash Kumar Yadav (28) was the other major contributor. Romario Sharma collected 3-32 and Sanjib finished with 2-22.

Chasing 147 runs to win, City Cricket Club were under pressure before Sanjay Singh took the centre stage. He smashed three huge sixes during his 15 balls 33 runs (strike rate 220.00) unbeaten knock which also ensured title for his team. Angshuman Katoni was the other batter in the team who played a good innings in the game. He scored 52, lone half century knock from a batter in the game, from 41 balls and there were six boundaries and one six in his 56 minutes innings. Sanjib Dutta (2-30) was the most successful bowler for Bud in the game.

Rajinder Singh, joint secretary of the Assam Cricket Association, attended the closing function as a chief guest. The closing ceremony was also attended by Devajit Saikia, general secretary of GSA,

Individual awards: Best batter-Sanjib Barman (City Cricket Club). Best bowler: Pankaj Rai (City Cricket Club). Player of the tournament: Sanjib Barman (City Cricket Club).

