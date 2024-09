Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two State players Abhijit Buragohain (Sanda category, below 60kg junior) and Nang Mingbi Borphukan (Taolu sud junior) have been selected in the Indian Wushu team for the forthcoming 9th World Junior Wushu Championship. The competition will be held in Darussalam from September 22.

