Assam bag second spot at Khelo India Women’s Wushu League (East Zone) 2024-25

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Khelo India Women’s Wushu League (East Zone) 2024-25 concluded at NEIGHRMS Indoor Stadium, Shillong on Monday. Nearly 600 athletes from 10 States participated in the Championship. Manipur won first position with 59 medals (26 Gold, 13 Silver, 20 Bronze). Assam finished second with 63 medals (14 Gold, 20 Silver, 29 Bronze) and Bihar bagged third position with 26 medals (1 Gold, 6 Silver and 19 Bronze).

Also Read: Guwahati: Biswanath finish top in 28th Senior All Assam Inter District Wushu Championship

Also Watch: