World No. 1 Doubles Tennis Star Rohan Bopanna Empowers 25 Students from Assam in collaboration with Sunbird Trust

DIBRUGARH: In a remarkable initiative, World No. 1 doubles tennis player and Padma Shri awardee Rohan Bopanna has selected 25 talented students from Assam to train at his prestigious Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy in Bangalore.

This groundbreaking program offers these young athletes world-class training facilities and a comprehensive education at The Sports School, blending academic and athletic excellence.

The selected students, starting from class 5, will attend The Sports School during the day, where a balanced curriculum will ensure they do not fall behind in their academic pursuits.

Post-school hours will be dedicated to rigorous tennis training, leveraging the academy’s state-of-the-art facilities. The program promises comprehensive development, combining top-tier sports education with essential academic learning.

This holistic approach ensures that while they chase their dreams on the tennis court, they do not compromise on their education. The program extends until they reach grade 12, providing sustained support and development opportunities over several crucial years of their young lives.

A pivotal force behind this initiative is Sunbird Trust, an organization dedicated to supporting education in low-income areas.

Sunbird Trust’s relentless efforts ensured that 11 of the 25 selected students are from the Majuli Island region, emphasizing the program’s commitment to inclusivity and social impact.

Sunbird Trust, which works with 15 low-income private schools in Assam, identified and facilitated the participation of these deserving children, bridging the gap between remote communities and world-class opportunities.

Aliasgar Janjali, CEO of Sunbird Trust, expressed his gratitude and excitement for this partnership.

“Our mission is to provide holistic development opportunities to children from marginalized communities. This collaboration with Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy is a testament to what can be achieved when like-minded organizations come together,” Janjali said.

He further added, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these children,” Bopanna remarked. “We are committed to providing them with the best facilities and training to help them excel both in academics and tennis. Our aim is to nurture not just top athletes but well-rounded individuals.”

For many of these students, this will be their first time flying.

The journey for these young athletes began on 20th May this month, as they took their first flight from Dibrugarh to Bangalore. This new beginning symbolizes hope and ambition, setting the stage for what could be a transformative experience for them.

The initiative is poised to create a significant impact, potentially paving the way for these children to compete at national and international levels in the future.

As they transition from their humble beginnings in Assam to the vibrant, professional environment of the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy, their journey symbolizes hope, hard work, and the promise of a brighter future.

This program not only underscores Rohan Bopanna’s commitment to giving back to the community but also highlights the power of sports in transforming lives.

