Paris Olympics 2024: Rohan Bopanna Set To Play Men's Doubles With Sriram Balaji For India

NEW DELHI: Veteran tennis player Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will be the preferred pairing for team India in the men's doubles event in the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024.

This was announced by the All India Tennis Association on Thursday, 13 June.

After being allowed to chose his partner, World No. 4 and veteran Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna picked Sriram Balaji, whose current world ranking is 67.

The decision was announced by AITA on Thursday via an official release. Coach Balachandran Manikkath and physio Rebecca V. Orshaegen will accompany the duo in Paris.