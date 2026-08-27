World Tennis Masters MT 200 Finals Set for August 28 in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Pema Norbu of Bhutan, Ashim Jyoti Dutta, Indrakumar Khangembam Singh and Ningthoujam Premjit Singh of India have reached the semi finals in the +35 years singles event of the World Tennis Masters MT 200 tournament. The competition is currently going on at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city. Meanwhile the singles semi finals of the +45, +55 and +65 events are completed today. The Tournament Director Ankush Dutta informed that the finals of the championship will be held on August 28.

RESULTS: MENS SINGLES 45+ (SEMI FINAL): Swarandeep Singh Dhodi (IND) Beat Krishna Kumar Debbarma (IND) 6-1, 6-3, Rohit Lala (IND) Beat 2nd seed Nitesh Rungta (IND) 4-6, 6-3, 10-6. MENS SINGLES 55+ (SEMI FINAL): Bal Krishan Bhatia (IND) Beat Hekim Ali (IND) 6-1, 6-2; Roshan Kant Ghising (IND) Beat 2nd seed Tuleswar Singh Thongbam (IND) 6-3, 2-6, 10-4. MENS SINGLES 65+ (SEMI FINAL): Dilip Singh Nongmaithem (IND) Beat Bharat Phukan (IND) 6-1, 4-1(Concede); Leisemsana Meetei Chinganbam (IND) Beat Mridul Mridulal Barkakoti (IND) 6-2, 6-0. WOMEN SINGLES 35+ (ROUND ROBIN): Shaili Trivedi (IND) Beat Ruprekha Bora Amchi (IND) 6-0, 6-1. WOMEN SINGLES 45+ (ROUND ROBIN): Nazneen Rahman (IND) Beat Seema Newatia (IND) W/O.

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