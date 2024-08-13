Yashdeep Voge, Bhargavi, Priyans, Madhuri clinch NTPC Ranking Archery Championship titles

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Railway’s Yashdeep Voge, Uttar Pradesh’s Neeraj Chauhan and PSPB’s Atanu Das bagged the top three positions in the men’s recurve category of the NTPC Ranking Archery Championship in Guwahati on Monday.

In women’s final, Gujarat’s Bhagara Bhargavi bagged the first position, Haryana’s Sangeeta finished second and Maharashtra’s Srishti Balaji clinched the third spot.

Meanwhile in the compound category Delhi’s Priyans and Abhishek Verma claimed top two positions and Thirumuru Ganesh of Andhra Pradesh finished third. Madhuri and Poorvasha Shinde from Maharashtra and Muskan Kirar from Madhya Pradesh secured first three places in the women’s section.

