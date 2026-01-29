Young Star Phaagun Jyoti Secures Double Victory in Assam Tennis Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 35th All Assam Junior Ranking Tennis Championship, organized by the North East Tennis Foundation, concluded today at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in Chachal.

Promising young talent Phaagun Jyoti emerged as the standout performer, securing a double crown by winning the girls’ under-12 and under-14 singles titles. This marks her second consecutive double crown, following a similar achievement at the India Club championships last week.

At the prize distribution ceremony, trophies, certificates and cash scholarships were presented to the winners. The awards were distributed by the donors of the various trophies, including Gautam Kalita, Nita Kalita, Alok Pratim Mohan, Bindu Dohotia, Bhumika Saikia, Nirhendra Thaosen, Nabin Chandra Sarmah and Atul Mohan.

FINAL RESULTS: GIRLS UNDER 12 YEARS SINGLES: (Bhanu Saikia Memorial Trophy): Phaagun Jyoti Beat Dhaniska Mahanta 6-4, 6-3. BOYS UNDER 12 YEARS SINGLES (Haren Chandra Kalita Memorial Trophy): Dhanus Mahanta Beat Sansraj Dutta 7-5, 7-5. GIRLS UNDER 14 YEARS SINGLES (Anjali Mohan Memorial Trophy): Phaagun Jyoti Beat Dhaniska Mahanta W/O. BOYS UNDER 14 YEARS SINGLES: (Rajesh Dohutia Memorial Trophy): Ayaan Rahman Beat Yashaswin Borah 6-4, 6-1. GIRLS UNDER 18 YEARS SINGLES (Donsaindi Thaosen Memorial Trophy): Navanita Dutta Beat Priyanka Priyadarshini 7-5, 6-2. BOYS UNDER 18 YEARS SINGLES (Narayan Das Memorial Trophy): Chandogya T Pathak Beat Rafel Chauhan 6-1, 6-3.

PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT (Prasanna Kumar Sarmah Memorial Trophy): Phaagun Jyoti.

