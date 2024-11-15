Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence (YSCE) organize cricket talent hunt camp

GUWAHATI: The Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence (YSCE) organize cricket talent hunt in North Eastern India including North Bengal and Sikkim. The talent search for North Bengal and Northeast India will take place in Siliguri on November 17 at Delhi Public School ground, Siliguri. The trial will be conducted by Vishal Bhatia (BCCI Level 1 Certified Coach and the Head Coach of Yuvraj Singh Centres of Excellence. Aspiring cricketers from the region can participate in the camp.

Also Read: All Assam Sunil Baruah Memorial U-14 Inter Cricket Coaching Centre Cricket begin in Guwahati

Also Watch: