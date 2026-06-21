Sports

London Marathon Unveils Two-Day ‘Double Format’ with 100,000 Participants on Iconic Route

London Marathon to adopt a two-day format next year, with 100,000 runners set to participate across both races.
London Marathon
Alex Broadway
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LONDON: The London Marathon is being split over two races on two days next year and doubling the number of runners. “The unique double format will welcome 100,000 participants across the two days, all taking on the same iconic route, from Greenwich to Westminster, in what will be an unprecedented weekend of sport, charity and community celebration,” London Marathon Events said on its website on Friday. Agencies

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London Marathon
100,000 Participants
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