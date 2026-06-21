London Marathon Unveils Two-Day ‘Double Format’ with 100,000 Participants on Iconic Route

LONDON: The London Marathon is being split over two races on two days next year and doubling the number of runners. “The unique double format will welcome 100,000 participants across the two days, all taking on the same iconic route, from Greenwich to Westminster, in what will be an unprecedented weekend of sport, charity and community celebration,” London Marathon Events said on its website on Friday. Agencies

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