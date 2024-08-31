New Zealand’s Sophie Devine to quit T20I captaincy after Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Auckland: Sophie Devine will step down as T20 captain at the conclusion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in October to balance her work load. However, she will remain at the helm of the ODI side, New Zealand Cricket board said on Friday. The 34-year-old has led the New Zealand women in 56 T20s including 25 wins, 28 losses, 1 tied, first captained the side in a few games across 2014-15 before assuming the permanent role in both formats from Amy Satterthwaite in 2020.

“I’m very proud to have had the privilege to captain the WHITE FERNS in both formats. With captaincy comes an additional workload that, while I’ve enjoyed taking on, can also be challenging at times. IANS

