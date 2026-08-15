Lovlina Borgohain: ‘God didn’t give me gold so I can keep motivating myself’

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: International boxer Lovlina Borgohain recently brought laurels to the country by winning a silver medal in the 75kg category at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. During a recent event in the city, the boxer spoke to The Sentinel about her performance, learnings from the Games, motivation and preparations for the upcoming Asian Games. Here are excerpts

Q: How do you feel about winning a silver in CWG?

Lovlina: I tried my level best. I actually thought I had won it. There was a bit of my own misunderstanding as well, but still, I am very happy with what I got. Of course, I would have felt much better if it had been gold, but I am really happy with the silver. I also had a lot of problems, including injuries, so I would say I am satisfied with my performance.

Q: What did you learn from the Commonwealth Games?

Lovlina: Every competition teaches us several new things. The biggest learning from Glasgow was to enjoy the game and enjoy my achievement.

Q: After winning medals at all major international events, what motivates you now?

Lovlina: I feel God didn’t give me the gold so that I can motivate myself further and keep playing. Yes, I have won medals at all the major competitions, but I have gold only at the World Championships, while the rest are silver and bronze. So now, I will try to change the colour of the medals.

Q: With the Asian Games coming up, what is your preparation like?

Lovlina: The preparation is already going on. I consider the Commonwealth Games to be a part of the preparation for the Asian Games. Our training never stops; it continues throughout the year. Now I have got a break and will rest for a week, but after that I will get back to full-fledged training.

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