PREVIEW 1st Test: WTC points, pride at stake as India gear up for trial by spin against Lanka

Galle: A high-stakes trial by spin amidst sweltering humidity awaits Shubman Gill-led India when they take on Sri Lanka in the first of the two Tests at the iconic Galle International Stadium on Saturday.

The encounter marks a milestone moment as the picturesque coastal venue plays host to its 50th Test match. However, beneath that backdrop lies a desperate scramble for World Test Championship (WTC) survival for both sub-continental teams.

Standing at fifth spot in the WTC standings following embarrassing home series defeats to New Zealand and South Africa, India find themselves on a sticky wicket. With their long-standing Test aura severely dented and head coach Gautam Gambhir under immense scrutiny to revive their red-ball fortunes, Shubman Gill’s men are in a must-win scenario. Sri Lanka, sitting just below India at sixth, are equally pressed for points.

India’s immediate challenge stems from a stark lack of red-ball game time – having played just one Test in 2026, a brief one-off outing against Afghanistan in June. Added to the mix is the unfamiliarity between the two sides in this format, with India last playing a Test series on the island nation back in 2017.

That fact makes KL Rahul (2015 and 2017 tours) and Ravindra Jadeja (2017 tour) the most experienced campaigners in the team, thanks to their prior experience of playing Tests in the island nation. Apart from navigating the heat and humidity (provided rains don’t come in the way), India also has to adapt its plans to the Kookaburra ball, especially when it gets a little bit soft.

To counter that, India came 10 days earlier and even won a three-day warm-up game over Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo. On Galle's traditional slow, turning pitch, India are expected to field an aggressive three-prong spin attack led by veteran Ravindra Jadeja and possibly Kuldeep Yadav, with left-arm spinner Manav Suthar vying with off-spin all-rounder Saransh Jain for the final spot.

The pace department, missing speedster Jasprit Bumrah, will be spearheaded by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna or Gurnoor Brar. However, the defining battle of the Test will likely hinge on how India’s batters handle Sri Lanka’s spinners, left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya and off-spinner Ramesh Mendis, who have turned Galle into an impenetrable fortress.

For India, the likes of Gill, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Devdutt Padikkal will need to show sharp technical application on a surface expected to offer natural wear and tear. A final outcome on the toss-up between Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan will be keenly awaited too.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva faces his own tactical hurdles – overseeing an inexperienced bowling group due to the island nation's sparse Test schedule over the past year. There’s a bit of inexperience in batting too, with Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka unavailable.

With both sides seeking crucial points to keep their WTC final hopes alive, the stage is set for a grueling, high-pressure contest along the Indian Ocean to commence. Only time will tell if India manages to pass the Sri Lankan examination or whether their past issues come back to haunt them yet again. IANS

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