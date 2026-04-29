Luca Zidane faces World Cup doubt after jaw and chin fracture in Granada clash

Algiers: African nation Algeria has been dealt a major blow ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 as its star goalkeeper, Luca Zidane, has fractured his jaw and chin and is doubtful for the multi-national tournament in which Algeria is making an entry after 12 years.

The incident happened during Sunday’s Spanish second division league clash between Zidan’s club, Granada and Almeria. After the injury, Zidane had to be replaced after suffering a concussion following a collision with opposing striker Thalys.

“Medical tests carried out have revealed that the goalkeeper has also suffered a fracture to his jaw and chin,” the club said in a statement released on Tuesday. “The player, in consultation with the club’s medical staff, will decide in the coming hours on the course of treatment to be followed for his injury,” the statement added.

Luca is the son of French football legend Zinedine Zidane. The 27-year-old is expected to miss the rest of the season due to injury, with doubts raised on his FIFA World Cup selection. IANS

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