Lucy Hamilton becomes youngest bowler to take fifer in Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL)

New Delhi: Fast-bowler Lucy Hamilton has become the youngest player to take a five-wicket haul in the history of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). Lucy has achieved this feat at 18 years and 193 days while picking 5-8 for Brisbane Heat in their clash against Melbourne Stars on Sunday. Pushed into batting first, Stars had a decent start till Lucy, who hadn’t taken a wicket in the WBBL before, had other ideas to turn the game around. She began her stunning show in the fifth over by castling wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia (8) and having captain Annabel Sutherland (21) caught out in the span of three balls. Lucy, who represented Australia U19 team in two ODIs previously and took five wickets for them in their 2023 Women’s U19 T20 World Cup campaign, broke the record which previously belonged to West Indies’ captain Hayley Matthews, who took 5-19 off 3.4 overs while playing for Hobart Hurricanes in 2017 WBBL at 18 years and 296 days. IANS

